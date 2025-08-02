BJP OBC Morcha to Stage Protest at Indira Park Over Unfulfilled Kamareddy BC Declaration Promises

Hyderabad: The BJP OBC Morcha will lead a major protest at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, at 11 AM on Saturday. They are demanding the immediate implementation of promises made to Backward Classes (BCs) in the Kamareddy BC Declaration, which was issued by the Congress Party ahead of the last Assembly elections.

This protest serves as a rallying call for BC empowerment and accountability. It will feature participation from key national and state BJP leaders, including: N. Ramachander Rao, BJP State President, G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Dr. K. Laxman, MP and BJP OBC Morcha National President, Member of the BJP Parliamentary Board, R. Krishnaiah, MP and President of the All India BC Welfare Association, Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, BJP Legislature Party Leader, AVN Reddy, BJP Legislative Council Leader and G. Anand Goud, BJP OBC Morcha State President

The protest is a response to allegations from BJP leaders that the Congress government has failed to fulfill its electoral promises to BCs, particularly the commitment to 42% reservation. The BJP claims that, despite having legislative authority and constitutional support, the Congress-led government has delayed issuing the necessary orders due to unfounded legal and political obstacles.

Party officials emphasize that this Dharna aims to raise public awareness, push for meaningful policy action, and challenge political narratives that undermine the interests of genuine BC communities. BJP leaders from across the state and national bodies, including MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and office bearers, are expected to attend in solidarity.

“It’s time to hold the Congress accountable. The voices of BCs can no longer be ignored,” declared a senior BJP representative.