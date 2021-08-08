BJP padayatra to expose 'corrupt rule of TRS'

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar will start his padayatra on August 24 after performing a puja at Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar. Sanjay said that the BJP would create history in the State with this padayatra. A preparatory meeting was convened here at the city BJP office at Barkatpura on Saturday in which the party formed various committees for making the padayatra successful. The committees include route map, media, social media, food, lodging, protocol, publicity, cultural, medical, security and others with in-charges.

Speaking at the meeting, Sanjay said that the party had allowed only 20 members from each district to take part in the padayatra. The leaders who were experienced and who could dedicate their entire time would be allowed to take part in the padayatra. "The main aim of the padayatra is to know the problems of people, expose the failures of the government and to end the corrupt and family rule of KCR and to bring BJP into power in Telangana," said Bandi Sanjay.

Recalling that the TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao had questioned about celebrating Liberation Day when he was not in power, but after coming to power, he ignored this, Sanjay said that it was the BJP party alone which had been raising the issue of September 17, the Telangana Liberation Day. "Bowing down to MIM leaders and shamelessly bending before the graveyards of Nizams, the Chief Minister had mortgaged the pride of Telangana martyrs. KCR has ignored the Liberation Day only for vote bank politics," said Bandi Sanjay, adding that BJP would fight until the Liberation Day was celebrated officially.

The BJP State chief further alleged that the TRS rule was going against the aspirations of four crore people of the State. The padayatra is to make people aware about the family rule and also the corruption in the irrigation projects, he said. "The BJP is the only alternative to TRS. There is no leader left in Congress as it has given the party on lease for six years to outsiders," he mocked, adding that BJP would create history with the padayatra. Informing that the national leaders of the party would also attend the padayatra, he called upon people to participate in the Jan Ashirwad Yatra of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy from August 16.