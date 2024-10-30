Live
Just In
BJP pays rich tributes to Sardar Patel on Ekta Diwas
Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy said that the Nation's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's efforts in merging 511 princely states in the Indian Union was a significant contribution to the nation's unity
Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy said that the Nation's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's efforts in merging 511 princely states in the Indian Union was a significant contribution to the nation's unity. Addressing after paying floral tributes along with the BJP leaders at Patel's statue near the State Assembly here on the occasion of Ekta Diwas on Tuesday, he said, "Under his initiative, in a historic battle, he led the Indian Army against the Nizam's forces, ultimately liberating Hyderabad and protecting its citizens."
Patel played a crucial role in strengthening India and liberating Hyderabad from the clutches of Nizam's rule. He said that the Nizam's army and Razakars attacked Hindus and freedom fighters, activists, committing atrocities in the villages. "Thanks to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's initiative, police action was taken against the Razakars, they were defeated, the national flag was hoisted, and freedom was restored to the people of Telangana. Sardar Patel will forever hold a special place in the hearts of the people."