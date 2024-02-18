BJP rules out alliance with BRS

Hyderabad: Ruling out alliance with for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, Union Minister and State BJP chief on Saturday asserted that the tie-up with the pink party will be a political liability.

He added that the BJP will contest and go alone in all the 17 parliament seats.

The Telangana BJP leaders feel that earlier, the BRS had succeeded to some extent in similar operations during the State Assembly elections. But, the saffron party has increased its vote share. The party can grow on its own without forging any political alliance, they feel.

Speaking to The Hans India, a state party core committee member said, “alliance with BRS will be a liability, and both the state and central leadership of the party holds the same view.” Adding further, he says, “there were not even any preliminary talks held between the two parties on this issue.” Further, there are three main issues on which the BJP cannot think of joining BRS in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Firstly, the party is focusing on increasing its vote share and seats in South India in about 50 Parliament seats spread across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Telangana.

Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are the new bastions in which the party is putting in all-out efforts to further boost the party. Secondly, both the Congress and BRS are equal opponents of the party. The political rhetoric of the BRS by its first and second in command in that party towards the top leadership of the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah and other leaders have not gone down well with the state party leadership and cadre. Any alliance with the pink brigade demoralises the party cadre ahead of an important Parliament election for the party. So, the party will not take any chances entering into an alliance with the BRS,” said a central party leader. Lastly, while the Centre always tried to keep cordial relations with the State government under BRS. However, the BRS leaders holding ministerial positions minced no words engaging in mudslinging towards the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BRS chief and the then Chief Minister of the State K Chandrasekhara Rao was the only head of the state in the entire country from the opposition party-ruled governments who shunned Modi during every visit to the state.

“It was seen as a deliberate attempt to insult the Prime Minister. This did not go down well both in the government and the party,” he said.