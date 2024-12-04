  • Menu
BJP takes a swipe at Revanth for casting slur on UM Kishan

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of north eastern region G. Kishan Reddy
Telangana BJP unit chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy seems to have given up on development and governance after just one year of being in power. Revanth Reddy’s helplessness and desperation is very evident in his speech given on Tuesday, he said.

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP unit chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy seems to have given up on development and governance after just one year of being in power. Revanth Reddy’s helplessness and desperation is very evident in his speech given on Tuesday, he said.

The BJP leader said that the CM dedicated a majority of his speech to BJP State President and Union Minister Kishan Reddy and kept blaming him.

“It looked as if Kishan Reddy was the CM of Telangana, and not Revanth Reddy.Hyderabad, TelanganaHyderabad, Telangana

If development plans have to be devised by Kishan Reddy, funds have to be arranged by Kishan Reddy, why should Revanth Reddy be the CM”, he wondered.

Revanth Reddy must remember that he is the elected Chief Minister of the State and it is his duty to plan, raise, and spend resources for all development projects. He cannot demand or blame Union Minister Kishan Reddy or Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lack of funds, especially due to his own mismanagement, Rao said in a statement.

