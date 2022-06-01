BJP to honour T heroes, martyrs

Hyderabad: While the TRS government is making all-out arrangements to highlight its achievements during its eight-year rule, the state BJP has decided to organise a meeting called 'Amarula Yadilo- Udyama Akankshala Sadhana Sabha'. The party will gather all those who were part of the Telangana agitation, but were reportedly ignored by the TRS. This meeting would be held at Jai Convention hall in Nagole in the city on the occasion of the Telangana Formation Day on June 2.

According to the party leaders, the idea is to call upon all those who fought for the separate state, including the families of the martyrs and provide a forum to express their opinion on how their aspirations can be achieved and whether the government cared for them or not.

The state BJP president, Bandi Sanjay would interact with the families of the martyrs. The leaders who were part of the agitation like Jitta Balakrishna, Rani Rudrama, Ravinder Naik, Kapilvai Dileep Kumar, C Vittal and others released a poster regarding the meeting on Tuesday.

Party leader Jitta Balakrishna said eight years are over but there is no development in the state. "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is travelling to various states and claiming that he has transformed the state into 'Bangaru Telangana'. The TRS government destroyed the future of the state. Aspirations of the activists of Telangana movement were not fulfilled. On the other hand the state has been pushed into a debt trap and promoted family rule," said Balakrishna.

Ravinder Naik said that many leaders laid down their lives and some sold their properties for Telangana. "We had cautioned in 2009 that Telangana will be destroyed if KCR comes to power. From a surplus state, Telangana has now become a debt-ridden state," said Ravinder Naik.