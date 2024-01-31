  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Brake failed RTC bus rams into 2 autos, bikes and cars

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

The incident took place at Bhagyalatha Aion Digital Center in Hayatnagar area

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a road accident took place at Bhagyalatha Aion Digital Center in Hayatnagar area. The RTC bus belonging to Dilsukhnagar depot hit 2 autos, 6 bikes and 2 cars in front of it due to brake failure.

In this accident, a woman in an auto sustained serious injuries with a fracture on her head. Others were seriously injured and were taken to the hospital by the police.

Locals said that the driver shouted that the bus brake has failed.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X