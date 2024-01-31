Live
- Ratha Sapthami celebrations at Tirumala on Feb 16
- Government Slashes Mobile Phone Components Import Duty Ahead of Budget 2024
- ACB takes former director of HMDA into custody
- Brake failed RTC bus rams into 2 autos, bikes and cars
- Students' innovative construction waste solution wins ‘Smart India Hackathon 2023’
- Businessman From Guwahati To Build 190-Ft Statue Of Prime Minister Modi in Assam
- Upset over husband getting second married, woman ends life
- 4 Common Cervical Cancer Myths You Need to Stop Believing
- Mahalakshmi scheme turns Mahapapam scheme for conductors and drivers of RTC
- TTD Chairman inspects Sanatana Dharmic conference to be held from February 3
Just In
Highlights
The incident took place at Bhagyalatha Aion Digital Center in Hayatnagar area
Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a road accident took place at Bhagyalatha Aion Digital Center in Hayatnagar area. The RTC bus belonging to Dilsukhnagar depot hit 2 autos, 6 bikes and 2 cars in front of it due to brake failure.
In this accident, a woman in an auto sustained serious injuries with a fracture on her head. Others were seriously injured and were taken to the hospital by the police.
Locals said that the driver shouted that the bus brake has failed.
