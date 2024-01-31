Brake failed RTC bus rams into 2 autos, bikes and cars

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a road accident took place at Bhagyalatha Aion Digital Center in Hayatnagar area. The RTC bus belonging to Dilsukhnagar depot hit 2 autos, 6 bikes and 2 cars in front of it due to brake failure.

In this accident, a woman in an auto sustained serious injuries with a fracture on her head. Others were seriously injured and were taken to the hospital by the police.

Locals said that the driver shouted that the bus brake has failed.