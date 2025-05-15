Braving against all odds, two city girls excel in CBSE exams

Hyderabad: While fate tried to create obstacles in the lives of two young girls, their grit and determination of exceeding in studies did not allow them to bow down. Against all odds, the girls Nivruti Bahety and J Rushika from Oxford Grammar School (OGS) have excelled in the CBSE Board examinations.

Impressed with their fortitude, the OGS management has awarded these two children. According to Dean G Ramanjula, Nivruti Sanjeev Baheti faced an unimaginable tragedy when she lost her father shortly before the CBSE board exams, a devastating loss that happened before she was to write her exams. “Despite the sudden and immense loss, she displayed maturity beyond her years and focused on her exams. An academically bright student with creative skills, Nivruti is now pursuing humanities and arts,” said Ramanjula.

“Another student, Jakkula Rushika, also suffered a profound loss when her father died due to liver failure during the exams. Along with grief, she had to shoulder the responsibilities of her home, support her mother and look after her siblings. A dedicated Kuchipudi dancer and martial arts student, Rushika is currently studying in the science stream,” said the Dean. Ramanjula said that both the students were humble, sober and bright since Class I. They have really done well in their exams. “Inspite of medical challenges, they have come out in flying colours. The girls want to pursue engineering. They are still in shock. Our teachers are trying to pull them out from distress,” said Ramanjula, adding the teachers in their school preach ethics and values to the students.

The dean said that with the students undergoing a difficult time, director Prarthana Manikonda came forward to support the kids financially. “A special ceremony was held to felicitate these inspiring students. Teachers, classmates and well-wishers gathered to appreciate their courage and celebrate their achievements,” said the dean.

Chairman Dr Veda Kumar shared that they had taken many decisions following the incident. The school would stand by the students in various terms, including helping them financially and grooming them for their future.