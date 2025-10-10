BRS BC leaders bristle at Cong govt for taking people for a ride

Hyderabad: The BC leaders from the BRS fumed at the Congress government for deceiving the backward classes in the name of 42 per cent reservations alleging that the government lacked sincerity.

Addressing a press conference here, MLA Gangula Kamalakar said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy led government cheated BCs. “We clearly stated the BRS policy in every Assembly session. It is not possible with GOs and we insisted that the result will be achieved only if the Constitution is amended. We went to Tamil Nadu and studied it and suggested the government follow the Tamil Nadu model.

They acted in a way that insulted BCs. The CM, ministers and everyone know that GO will not stand in court. We asked the government not to make mistakes like Bihar and Maharashtra. The government should provide 42 per cent reservation to BCs and hold elections,” said Kamalakar. Why did Revanth Reddy issue a GO after stating that BC reservations will be increased only after Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister? Revanth Reddy government gave invalid GO.

In 1992, Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa took MLAs and staff to Delhi and ensured reservations were increased. Then the Centre came down and amended the Constitution, which increased reservations for BCs in Tamil Nadu. “We are requesting Revanth Reddy to go to Delhi tomorrow. All BRS leaders will also accompany him. If local body elections are not held with 42 percent BC reservations, the Congress government will have to face serious consequences,” said Kamalakar.

Former Minister Srinivas Goud Congress leaders were doing stunts to please Rahul Gandhi and save their positions. They staged a dharna in Delhi and created a ruckus without meeting the President. How can they bring a GO before the legal process is completed? They are trying to deceive voters in Bihar. They sacrificed BCs in Telangana for Rahul Gandhi and brought them to the roads, he said.

MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra said that the Congress behaved like ‘operation success patient dead’ and used the reservation issue for campaigning. The Congress is sure to collapse in the flames of anger of BCs. He said that if both Congress and BJP come together, it will be possible to include it in the Ninth Schedule. “BCs are observing everything… they will respond with sufficient intelligence. The time has come for all BC children to revolt,” said Ravichandra.

MLC Dasoju Sravan pointed out that while the bills were pending with the President, they had brought ordinances and bills like small children. There is no support for BC ministers and MLAs. While the CM is playing dramas, they have performed milk and flower abhishekam, said Sravan.

Former toddy Corporation Chairman Palle Ravi Kumar Goud said that the Congress party was creating political drama without carrying out the constitutionally required process for the creation of reservations. Revanth Reddy, who should have insisted on the Center for the legality of the creation of 42 per cent reservations, has cleverly turned it into a cheap political game.