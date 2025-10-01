BRS lawyers to cross-examine turncoat MLAs today

Hyderabad: The hearing of the BRS MLAs who defected to Congress would be held on Wednesday where the advocates belonging to the BRS party will be cross examining by questioning the MLAs in front of the Speaker.

A day after the hearing at the Speaker’s office, the BRS MLAs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Kalvakuntla Sanjay and Chinta Prabhakar (complainants) came to the Assembly and submitted signed documents to the Speaker’s office on Tuesday. On Monday, the advocates belonging to the MLAs who shifted loyalties questioned the BRS MLAs. The MLAs T Prakash Goud (Rajendranagar), Kale Yadaiah (Chevella) and Gudem Mahipal Reddy (Patancheru) Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy (Gadwal) appeared for the hearing on Monday. BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on Monday had alleged that the advocates coming on behalf of the defected MLAs tried to deceive by irrelevant questions but they had answered in a patient manner.

Now, the advocates on behalf of the BRS party will be cross questioning the MLAs who shifted loyalties. It would be interesting to see what the MLAs are going to say because they have been stating that they have not joined the Congress party. Except for Kadiyam Srihari and Danam Nagender, all the other eight MLAs have claimed that they have not joined the Congress party. The BRS leaders had also submitted proofs against the MLAs along with the media clips to the Speaker’s office.

Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar has been taking up the hearing based on the Supreme Court’s directions to take a decision on the disqualifying petition by October 30. The Speaker would be finishing off the hearings in a couple of days as he is supposed to go on a foreign tour from October 6.