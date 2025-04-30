BRS leaders red flag misuse of HYDRA’s name on SM handles

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders on Tuesday lodged a formal complaint to HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath regarding the unauthorised and politically motivated misuse of HYDRA’s name and the government emblem on various social media platforms.

A delegation of BRS leaders met Ranganath at his office on Tuesday. The BRS leaders stated that the look alike of official Twitter handle @HYDRAA_TG has been posting politically biased content, misusing the official government emblem and representing itself as an authorised account of the department. Upon being questioned, the said handle hurriedly changed its biography, raising further suspicion about its authenticity and conduct. In addition to Twitter, the same entity appears to be operating associated WhatsApp channels, Instagram pages, and YouTube accounts, all falsely projecting themselves as official extensions of HYDRA, they alleged.

The BRS leaders pointed out that when the phone number (9992221948) linked to these social media activities was verified through Truecaller, it displays the name “HYDRAA Telangana.” This number was also actively circulating HYDRA-branded videos and messages across multiple WhatsApp groups. “Despite these blatant violations, no visible action seems to have been taken by your department so far. We are deeply concerned that such unauthorised activities are being carried out in the name of an enforcement wing that is expected to operate with neutrality, dignity, and full adherence to the law. Furthermore, recent allegations by Congress MLAs about extortion using the HYDRA name add gravity to the situation,” the BRS leaders said. The BRS leaders said that certain posts made from these accounts display crude, politically charged language clearly favouring one political party.

They demanded the HYDRA Commissioner to file appropriate criminal cases under relevant sections against those operating these unauthorised social media handles misusing HYDRA’s name and emblem. Party leaders including Ashish Kumar Yadav, Abhilash Rangineni and Goverdhan Reddy were present.