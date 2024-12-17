BRS, MIM walk out from BAC meeting in protest

Hyderabad: The Opposition BRS and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) staged a walk out of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of the Legislative Assembly protesting the lack of clarity from the government on the length of the session and the introduction of bills without even discussing the business.

The meeting chaired by Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar was attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister M Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, and Chief Whip Adluri Laxman Kumar. Besides, T Harish Rao and V Prashanth Reddy from BRS, Payal Shankar from BJP, and Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao from the Communist Party of India attended.

Both the BRS and MIM were particular about the length of the session and wanted it to be held for at least 15 days, as there were several issues concerning people, including the issue of Lagacharla farmers. The government is understood to have the session only for three to four days.

When CM Revanth Reddy told the Opposition parties that the BAC could only make suggestions, Harish Rao insisted that it was the BAC that would decide on the business for a session. The two parties, BRS and AIMIM, protested and walked out of the meeting.

Speaking after the meeting, Harish Rao said they had demanded that the government run the Assembly for at least 15 days and that BAC did not mean ‘biscuit and chai’ meeting. He also objected to the government’s move of introducing the bills without even discussing the agenda for the session in the BAC.