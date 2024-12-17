Live
- JP Nadda calls Cong to join 'anti-democracy day' observance, slams Emergency, Article 370 in RS
- 3rd Test: Jadeja's gritty half-century drags India to 201/7 at tea on Day 4
- President Draupadi Murmu receives warm welcome in Gannavaram for AIIMS Convocation Ceremony
- New York state judge lets Trump’s conviction in hush money case stand
- GreenLine expands green logistics footprint with Exide Industries partnership
- PM Modi pays tribute to Tulsi Gowda, calls her a guiding light for environmental conservation
- 'I ain't holding back': Stokes disappointed with fresh hamstring injury
- Is It Difficult for Pushpa 2 to Break Even Overseas?
- Canada political crisis deepens, PM Trudeau faces fresh calls for resignation
- McCullum hails Southee's longevity as pacer retires from Test cricket
Just In
BRS, MIM walk out from BAC meeting in protest
Hyderabad: The Opposition BRS and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) staged a walk out of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of...
Hyderabad: The Opposition BRS and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) staged a walk out of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of the Legislative Assembly protesting the lack of clarity from the government on the length of the session and the introduction of bills without even discussing the business.
The meeting chaired by Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar was attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister M Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, and Chief Whip Adluri Laxman Kumar. Besides, T Harish Rao and V Prashanth Reddy from BRS, Payal Shankar from BJP, and Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao from the Communist Party of India attended.
Both the BRS and MIM were particular about the length of the session and wanted it to be held for at least 15 days, as there were several issues concerning people, including the issue of Lagacharla farmers. The government is understood to have the session only for three to four days.
When CM Revanth Reddy told the Opposition parties that the BAC could only make suggestions, Harish Rao insisted that it was the BAC that would decide on the business for a session. The two parties, BRS and AIMIM, protested and walked out of the meeting.
Speaking after the meeting, Harish Rao said they had demanded that the government run the Assembly for at least 15 days and that BAC did not mean ‘biscuit and chai’ meeting. He also objected to the government’s move of introducing the bills without even discussing the agenda for the session in the BAC.