BRS MLAs travel in bus to protest RTC fare hike

Hyderabad: Lashing out at the RTC fare hike, the BRS MLAs on Tuesday said that the Congress government has proven to be an anti-poor government.

As a mark of protest and to know the problems of commuters, BRS MLAs D Sudheer Reddy, Kaleru Venkatesh and Mutha Gopal travelled in a RTC bus from Nampally Exhibition Grounds to the Assembly stage. The BRS MLAs demanded an immediate reduction in the increased bus fares.

The MLAs said that had boarded the bus to see how the burden of the fares was on the passengers. The passengers expressed their protest over the hike in fares. They complained that the poor will be burdened with an additional ticket price of up to Rs 500 per month.

The passengers along with the MLAs raised slogans against the Congress government. BRS MLAs who got off the bus near the Assembly interacted with the media at the bus stop. MLAs Sudheer Reddy, Kaleru Venkatesh and Mutha Gopal said that the Congress government has proven to be an anti-poor government with the high fares on the common people.

They criticized Revanth Reddy for trying to increase fares wherever he gets the opportunity. They accused him of conspiring to further bankrupt RTC by increasing fares.

“They increased bus pass fares and put a burden on students. Now they have increased fares again and put an additional burden on everyone. Is this the change which is putting a greater burden on the common people,” they questioned.

The MLAs made it clear that the BRS party would continue to fight for the poor and would increase pressure on this government until the fares are reduced.