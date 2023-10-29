BRS mocks Amit Shah’s BC CM slogan

Hyderabad: BRS leader Dasoju Sravan has said despite the fact that the BJP in Telangana is almost dead, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a futile attempt to revive the fake slogan of BC Chief Minister.

Dasoju Sravan said, “Your party has secured power in 2014 by claiming that Modi is a backward class leader, but did nothing for the development and empowerment of BCs rather suppressed across the nation and now with a fake slogan. If you desire to manipulate the voters of Telangana, it will only remain as a daydream”, he added.

Sravan said the people of Telangana are wise enough to understand Amit Shah’s hypocrisy and conspiracy of manipulating the voters.

“Before you make a BC leader as CM candidate, answer to the following layman’s questions. Firstly, if you are so empathic towards OBCs, why did you massacre and removed your own BC leader from the post of State president and appointed a forward class leader? Secondly, why are you not able to conduct the BC caste census and deceiving and depriving the constitutional rights of OBCs? Why there is no OBC ministry in the Union government? Why your government has not introduced bill for OBC reservations in legislature? Why your government degraded and diluted the national OBC commission as a toothless tiger without judicial authority? Why your government has neglected national OBC Corporation without appropriate funds and authority? Why your government is discriminating OBCs without a separate and substantial budget? Why your government failed to fill thousands of backlog posts which are vacant in various public sector companies, government departments, Central institutes and Central universities? Why OBC reservations are not being implemented in various recruitments in Central institutes and universities across India?”, he asked.