BRS moves Privilege Motion against Cong over Musi Rejuvenation issue

Hyderabad: BRS on Wednesday moved a Privilege Motion against the Congress government alleging misleading the Legislative Council on the Musi Riverfront Rejuvenation project issue.

During the Question Hour on Tuesday, Minister D Sridhar Babu, while responding to a question raised by MLC Shambhipur Raju and Kavitha in the Legislative Council, informed the House that the DPR for the Musi project has not been prepared. MLC Kavitha on Wednesday countered the claims and presented documents pertaining to a proposal submitted by the State government to the World Bank, mentioning that a DPR has been prepared and seeking a loan for the Musi Riverfront project. The BRS leaders questioned why Congress was seeking another Rs 4100 crore loan from the World Bank when Rs 1.28 lakh crore loans were already secured.

MLC Kavitha released the documents before the media at the Assembly media point, stating, “This government must answer why contradictory statements are being made to the Legislature, the Centre, the World Bank, and the people of Telangana. Whose profits are being prioritised over public welfare?”