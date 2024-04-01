BRS politicising prevailing dry spell conditions: Congress

Hyderabad: The Congress on Sunday held that the BRS leadership was politicising the prevailing conditions owing to dry spell.

In a media statement Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao responding to the allegations made by former CM K Chandrashekar Rao that the State was facing water shortages owing to the present government policies, ridiculed the blame. Citing that the situation the State was facing was because of the dry spell, Tummala squarely placed the blame on the previous government’s policies which failed to store reservoirs and blindly gave away the waters to neighbouring States.

Meanwhile, the PCC working president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud questioned the sincerity of KCR in responding to grievances of farmers while being in power. The MLC recalling the way KCR behaved during natural calamities felt that the BRS chief was now shedding crocodile tears. Countering the KCR’s allegations over Rythu Bandhu and Crop Insurance, he felt that blaming the Congress for farmers hardships was the new low KCR and his politics could reach.

G Niranjan, PCC senior Vice-President held that KCR tried to provoke the farmers during his visit to Suryapet on Sunday to distract people from the cases he is slowly getting embroiled in.

“People do not believe his words. The history of KCR's corrupt administration of nine and a half years is very clear to the people,” he felt.

The Congress leader held that people believe that the delay in farmer loan waiver is because KCR has emptied the coffers. “The farmers are confident that the Congress government will soon mobilise resources and provide all the benefits as assured. People lost their trust in KCR. The state government has taken all measures for smooth supply of electricity, water for drinking and Irrigation. People will teach him a lesson if he tries to misguide and exploit the people,” Niranjan added.