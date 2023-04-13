BRS says Revanth silent on move to allocate Bailadilla mine to Adani

Hyderabad : The ruling BRS on Wednesday questioned the silence of Telangana PCC chief A Revanth Reddy on the Centre's move to allocate Bailadila mine to the Adani Group.

Addressing a press conference here along with MPs Maloth Kavitha and V Ravichandra, Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said the Congress leaders were taking up 'padayatras' in the State; they can continue, but they should respond to issues concerning the State.

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao had disclosed that the Centre which denied the Bailadila mine to the State stating that there was substandard ore, had allocated the same to an Adani company. "Why the Centre had given permission to foreign companies to take up mining", he asked.

Ajay Kumar said the government was committed to bring Bayyaram steel factory, but it is the Centre which should provide captive mines to the factory. Replying to a question on suspended party leader P Srinivas Reddy that he will ensure no BRS leader wins from Khammam, he remarked ultimately it is people who would decide the fate of a candidate and not individuals. Kavitha said the Congress leaders have not uttered a word on Bayyaram; the BJP leaders were politicising each and every issue of the government.: It appears that the Congress leaders were working on directions of BJP leaders" . She demanded the Centre to cancel the agreement with the Adani Group and allocate the same to Singareni.