BuildNow platform expanded to HMDA; DTCP rollout next week

Hyderabad: In a major boost to digital governance, the Telangana Government has expanded its BuildNow platform, an AI-powered online building approval system, covering the entire Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) region.

The platform, which has already transformed construction approvals in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), would now bring its lightning-fast services to Future City and extended villages. According to the officials, the key highlights of the BuildNow Expansion include instant approvals, unprecedented speed – with building plan scrutiny slashed from days to seconds; average approval would be in just 30 seconds. It boasts of a record-breaking efficiency – a 26-floor high-rise project (six towers + amenity block, 2L+ sq m) was approved in 71 seconds.

BuildNow offers a single unified portal that includes both the drawing scrutiny and processing of the application. This integrated platform offer a seamless experience for users, ensuring that all necessary functions were accessible in one location.

The BuildNow is now live in the HMDA area covering newly added areas, including Future City and villages. The services include instant registration, single-window clearances, occupancy certificates (Building & Layouts). It was a massive success in GHMC, where over 500 applications were processed since March 2025 after its launch.

There will be zero human intervention ensures transparency and efficiency.

According to the officials, the government aims to expand the facility in the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) areas within seven days. With DTCP integration next week, Telangana is setting a national benchmark in urban development reforms, said MA&UD Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore.

The official said that advantages with this facility were faster approvals – accelerated real estate & infrastructure growth, ending delays and red tapism, AI-driven scrutiny eliminates corruption risks, citizen-first approach, no more long queues or paperwork hassles. “This expansion reflects our commitment to tech-driven governance—making Telangana a leader in smart, transparent, and efficient administration,” said Dana Kishore.