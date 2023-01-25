Bulk of visitors at Kanti Velugu camps suffer from vision problem

Hyderabad: Almost 50 per cent of people visiting the 'Kanti Velugu' camps have vision problems. A majority of elderly persons are suffering from cataract; they have been referred to major hospitals.

The 'Kanti Velugu' programme has been going on in PHCs across the State from January 19. It has been found that one half of people visiting the camps are having vision problems. According to officials, till Monday, 6.22 lakh people were screened. Over 2.7 lakh had eye ailments.

According to medical officer Dr S Rajesh Kumar at the camp organised at AV College, mostly elderly patients were coming for eye tests. Some were coming with cataract problems. They have been referred to major hospitals for treatment.

Dr. Kumar said almost every day over 100 people were coming for eye test. Most elderly persons and students were having vision problems. On the inaugural day 87 persons had come, on the second day (on Friday) 135 persons and on Monday 120 persons utilised the services.

Those who had minor problems are being given reading glasses immediately; if they need special ones, prescription glasses would be given to them within two weeks, he said, adding about 35 per cent needed prescription glasses.

An elderly woman from Domalguda, Yada Lakshmi, said she did not get spects as doctors said she had a problem with a failed eye operation. She was asked to go to King Koti Hospital. Lakshmi said she recently had an eye operation, but still had vision problem. Hence she visited the camp, but was upset as doctors told her to go to another hospital.

Rajamma (82) had to return empty-handed as she could not carry Aadhaar Card, which has been made mandatory for the beneficiaries. She came to the centre with two others and was seen waiting outside the centre for her friends to return.

Sharing his experience, another person from the nearby locality, Raj Kumar, said that he had come here as he was unable to read newspapers or documents. He said it took one hour for the entire process to complete; doctors gave him reading glasses.