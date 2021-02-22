Bumper crop makes veggies’ prices slump

Hyderabad: Vegetables are all time cheaper in Telangana, particularly Hyderabad thanks to the bumper horticulture crop in February. There has been a steep fall in the prices of vegetables in Rythu Bazars and other outlets as well.

While the policy of the state government to encourage horticulture production seems to have yielded good results, the farmers however have not been able to benefit. They continue to be at the receiving end and do not get remunerative prices.

Carrot, green chilli, ginger, brinjal, potato and beetroot whose prices had skyrocketed are now available at just Rs 20 to Rs 40 per kg. Tomatoes cost between Rs 5 to Rs 10 per kg and leafy vegetables are sold at just Rs 1 per bunch at all government owned Rythu Bazars. A slight variation of prices was reported at super markets and malls.

Interestingly, prices of cauliflower and cabbage were lower than Rythu Bazars in some super markets. The prices of okra , snake gourd, bitter gourd and bottle gourd were also a bit low when compared to last month.

Earlier, potatoes were sold for Rs 45 to 50 per kg and carrot was sold for Rs 60 to Rs 70 per kg. Ginger and beetroot prices hovered between Rs 70 and Rs 90. Now, all these vegetables are available for less than Rs 30 per kg in the market, state Horticulture officials said that tomato yield was high in Rangareddy , Adilabad, Nizamabad and Sadasivpet.

In addition, huge tomato stocks were hitting the Hyderabad market from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Brinjal which is cultivated in Shameerpet, Chevella, Rangareddy and Zaheerabad registered good yields. Potato crop saw an increase in yield in old Medak particularly in Siddipet district.

"The government has identified specific locations in every district and encouraged local farmers to grow selected vegetables which helps to meet the requirements of the state people first and then export to the neighbouring states.

The vegetable production officials say it has increased by 30 per cent this season. According to officials the demand for ginger, carrot and bottle gourd was high and the government is creating a strong marketing mechanism to help the farmers get good prices for their produce. Flexible transportation facilities were already provided for the growers to shift the stocks to the main markets in Hyderabad and sell them instantly.

The only challenge before the government is to provide remunerative prices to farmers during the harvesting season. "It is not possible to preserve all the perishable veggies as the government does not have enough cold storage facilities.

Once that is created, farmers will be able to get good prices for their produce," officials said.