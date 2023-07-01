  • Menu
Candidate copying using phone during Group-4 exams caught in Rangareddy

The invigilator noticed that the candidate was using a cell phone after half an hour after the start of the exam

Rangareddy: A candidate writing Group-4 exams was caught copying using cell phone. This incident took place at the exam center of Success Junior College in Marutinagar of Sarur Nagar Mandal in Rangareddy District on Saturday.

It is learnt that the invigilator noticed that the candidate was using a cell phone after half an hour after the start of the exam.

His cell phone was seized, and a case has been registered against the candidate under malpractice.

