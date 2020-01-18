CCTV camera system set up at Pahadi Sharif

Pahadi Sharif: As a part of expanding Community CCTV cameras network, Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat inaugurated 14 CCTV cameras, including two Automatic Number Plate Recognition CCTV cameras at a ceremony organised at Aga Khan Academy (AKA) here on Friday. These cameras were installed on the road leading from Raviryala Kaman (airport road junction) to Raviryala village.

The total cost of Rs 8,61,000 was provided by AKA in order to ensure the safety and security of citizens. All the cameras will have a back-up of 45 days and all the number plates of the vehicles passed through the road will be recorded and stored without any manual intervention.

Speaking on the occasion, the CP Mahesh Bhagwat said that CCTV cameras had become an important aspect of modern-day policing and many sensational and ordinary crimes were being detected with the help of footages. He said lives of many innocents had also been saved and their human rights protected, relying on the CCTV footages. He also said that the Telangana State Police was heading towards excellence using the technology as key instrument for effective crime control, traffic management, road safety and women security.

The Commissioner applauded and thanked the AKA for coming forward for this initiative of sponsoring the funds for the project. He said that the local people and commuters of the road will definitely have a feel of safety and security with this project. He further said all the community CCTVs installed the across three Commissionerates were being networked and will be connected to the Centralised Command Control Centre at Banjara Hills soon, adding, "From there, situation will be monitored live in order to ensure preventive policing".

The Head of the Academy Dr Jonathan Long has said that CCTV camera became an important part of 21st century life along with smartphones, Netflix, Uber and added that the United Kingdom has the highest concentration of CCTV cameras in the world and there is one CCTV camera for every 30 residents although it's not without its critics – some complain about the lack of privacy and infringement of civil liberties.