Centre for Educational Studies demands women varsity in Telangana

Bagh Lingampally: Centre for Educational Studies (CES) chairman Nagati Narayana has demanded that the state government establish a separate university for women to commemorate the efforts of Eshwari Bhai for Telangana.

Speaking at the round table meeting organized by CES here at Sundaraiah Vignana Kendram on Thursday, Narayana said that lauded Savitri Bhai Phule's contributions to women education in India. Narayana, on behalf of CES, proposed establishment of women university in Telangana as there is no separate university for women.

Although gross enrollment ratio of state women in higher education is at 36.5, the dismal presence of women from SC, ST and BC categories in higher education stresses the need for establishment of a separate university for women in the state, he said. He proposed that the university be named after noted Telangana leader and social reformer Eshwari Bhai, recognising her great contributions to women education and Telangana.

He suggested to the state government to establish the university at the old secretariat. Secretary of CES Pagadala Lakshmaiah, KVPS state secretary Skylab Babu, AIDWA leaders Asha Latha, Aruna Jyothi, SFI city leaders Ashok Reddy, Ramesh and others attended the round table meeting.