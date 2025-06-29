Centre is committed to support growth of NE’s mineral and coal sectors: Kishan

Guwahati/Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Saturday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the development of the North Eastern states during the 2nd North-East Mining Minister’s Conclave.

Speaking on the second day of the conclave, he emphasized that the Government of India (GoI) would support the mineral- and coal-rich North Eastern states and highlighted plans to strengthen mining infrastructure, expedite project approvals, and promote sustainable mining practices in the region.

He stated that the development of the North East was central to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, with the eight states—Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim—recognized as Ashta Lakshmi. He remarked, “While I could merely offer some kind words, it is evident that various ministries, departments, and officials are engaged in the mining sector. Yet, the sector continues to lag behind,” he noted.

He inquired about the status of mining sites, current plans, levels of public cooperation, and what the states desire, suggesting that these elements should be incorporated into a vision plan for each state’s mining sector to move forward.

He emphasized that better coordination between the Centre and states was essential for creating jobs, attracting investments, and fostering inclusive economic growth through the development of the mineral and coal sectors.

He mentioned that Central Ministers had visited the North-Eastern states approximately 700 times, underscoring the commitment of the Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to advancing the all-around development of these states.

He also pointed out the numerous infrastructure projects underway in the North East.

The MP indicated that he would be willing to speak with the Chief Ministers of the relevant states regarding the mining and mineral exploration sectors if necessary.

During the conclave, representatives from all eight North Eastern states presented their strategies for advancing the mining and coal sectors.

Ministers from Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim, along with the Advisor to the Chief Minister of Nagaland, outlined state-specific goals, achievements, and plans. They discussed progress in block auctions, critical mineral exploration, coal mine revival, minor mineral development, and the adoption of sustainable mining models. The discussions reflected a mutual commitment to balancing environmental safeguards with economic growth. States also called for increased central assistance to overcome regional challenges and realize their full resource potential.

On the sidelines of the conclave, Kishan Reddy inaugurated a new regional office of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) in Guwahati.

This inauguration was attended by Assam’s Minister for Mines, Kaushik Rai, as well as VL Kantha Rao, Secretary of the Ministry of Mines, and Sanjay Lohiya, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Mines, alongside Piyush Sharma, Controller General of IBM, and other senior officials from the Central and State Governments.

The new IBM office is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening regulatory oversight, technical support, and facilitation services for the mining sector in the North East.

Earlier, he called on State Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma and also visited the Kamakhya Temple.