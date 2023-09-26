Centre recognises two villages under Best Tourism Village category in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Central Nodal Agency for Rural Tourism under the aegis of the Ministry of Tourism has launched the Best Tourism Village Competition for villages committed to promoting and preserving their cultural heritage and sustainable development through tourism.

The evaluation was done based on various parameters in line with the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). The competition which includes cultural and natural resources, promotion and conservation of cultural resources, economic sustainability, social sustainability, environmental sustainability, tourism development, and value chain integration, amongst others.

The Centre has recognised two villages from Telangana under the Best Tourism Village category. The government is continuously recognising Telangana villages and arts, which are known for their natural beauty, cultural heritage and arts.

Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy said the Centre has continuously taken up initiatives to ensure Telangana arts, rich cultural heritage and tourist centres are accorded international recognition. To further this, two villages were selected this year. He said the awards will be presented on September 27 on World Tourism Day in Delhi by the ministry.

The first village to be selected is Pembarthi of Jangaon district, famous for handicrafts and metalworks since the time of the Kakatiya dynasty. The intricate and exquisite brassware craftsmanship has resulted in a rich heritage of handcrafted brass items, including idols, figurines, utensils and decorative pieces being produced. Brass work has been the occupation of many villagers; it is exported to other countries.

When iron use was not known copper and alloys were used for making metal tools and objects of daily use. The early social-historical skill later continuously created objects of art. Statues, carvings and castings continue to be made in attractive copper alloys like bronze and brass. The methods used are still ancient, traditional ones although the raw material today comes from modern mines and furnaces.

There is a huge international demand for the artworks made in the village; brass and bronze items are being imported in large quantities by the USA, Germany, Belgium, Japan and other countries. Artworks reflecting cultural traditions and customs, idols of deities and home decoration items stand as a symbol of the skill of artisans.

In addition to this, 25,000 tourists visit the village every year. The Centre decided on Pembarthi keeping in mind the efforts made in promoting the culture of Telangana and the economic activities taking place. The government in the past had taken initiative in the matter of GI tag recognition for Pembarthi products.

Chandlapur is the second village selected. It is famous for its intricate and exquisite handlooms. The village has a rich heritage of producing handlooms, specially ‘Gollabhama’ sarees. Weaving is occupation of many villagers; the sarees are also exported. The early social-historical skill later continuously created objects of art. The method used is the traditional jala technique.

The sarees woven in the region are reflections of Telangana art and culture and mirror the artistic skill of T leaders; a testament to artistry and craftsmanship. The glory of the Yadava women who are resplendent with an earthen pot on their heads, container of curd in their hands, and anklets on their feet is seen in these sarees.

The Ranganayaka Swamy temple and the surrounding areas are a popular backdrop for rural tourism.

The Centre has decided to recognise this area as the best tourist village due to the uniqueness of the grasshopper sarees here. Devotees worship Ranganayaka Swamy to get rid of mental and physical ailments. Their wishes in wet clothes by kneeling on the hill for a child are fulfilled. It is an age-old tradition for people of many surrounding villages to name their children starting with the letter “R”