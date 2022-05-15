Centre to procure 6 LMT parboiled rice from State

Hyderabad: Giving big relief to the parboiled rice millers and farmers in the State, the Union government has allowed the State to deposit 6.05 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of fortified parboiled rice with the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

The Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said on Saturday said that Telangana has also been allowed to deposit the remaining paddy of Kharif marketing season (KMS)- 2020-21 & 2021-22.

The letter in this regard was issued keeping in view the request of the State government, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a statement.

The original milling/ delivery of customed milled rice (CMR) period of KMS 2020-21 in Telangana was up to September 2021. At the request of the Telangana government, this has been extended seventh time up to May 2022.

Earlier, the Centre approved procurement estimate of 40.20 LMT of rice in Telangana during KMS 2021-22 (Rabi crop) with procurement period up to June 2022 and milling period up to September 2022.

" The Government of India has always supported procurement operations in all States including Telangana. As compared to 15.79 LMT of rice procured during KMS 2015-16 benefitting 5,35,007 farmers with MSP value of Rs 3,417.15 crore, 94.53 LMT of rice was procured in Telangana during KMS 2020-21 benefitting 21,64,354 farmers with MSP value of Rs 26,637.39 crore," the ministry said.