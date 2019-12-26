Chanchalguda: Trafficked woman rescued from UAE

Chanchalguda: Lured by the offer of nurse job in Dubai, an Old City resident fell prey to the trafficking web. After an ordeal of over two months, she was rescued by Indian authorities. However, the role of two women agents involved in the racket remains questionable, as police are yet to file a FIR.

According to MBT spokesman, Amjedullah Khan, who took up the case with the Indian authorities, the victim Ayesha Siddiqua Begum, a resident of Yakutpura, owing to financial problems was in search of job.

Two lady agents, also residents of same locality, offered a job of a caretaker. The work involved taking care of an elderly couple in Dubai with a salary of Rs 30,000. But after she reached Dubai on October 17, she was taken to Sharjah against her will and handed over to a consultancy.

Pushed into forced labour

She was asked to work as a Khadama (housemaid) in one house, where she allegedly had to face physical abuse and at another place she was forced to work for 18 to 20 hours daily without proper food and accommodation. "She came back to the consultancy office and now suffering from thyroid & BP," added Amjedullah.

When she asked her Kafeel (guarantor) to send her back, he demanded Rs 2 lakh or a female housemaid in her replacement to release her, as he had paid the amount to two lady agents. She was not given any money before she left. The salary of two months was also withheld, even as her visit visa expired on December 4, even as she was kept illegally at the consultancy office.

Her husband seeks help of MBT leader

In the meantime, her husband Shaik Mohammed Abdul Waheed met Amjedullah Khan and appealed him to rescue his wife from the clutches of the said Kafeel. Khan filed her case with The Ministry for External Affairs, Govt of India and Indian Embassy in Dubai.

Both the offices concerned took up her case and also advised her husband to file a complaint and send them the FIR copy. Her husband approached the Rein Bazar Police Station on December 8. "Even though the woman was rescued, no action was initiated against the two women agents, not even a FIR was registered. It has come to the notice that these women had made more passports of women on their addresses and trafficked them to Gulf countries and earned Rs 10 lakh.

As soon as the two lady agents came to know that Ayesha has reached Hyderabad, they started threatening her by sending audio messages, that if she pursued the case against them, her husband would be eliminated. The matter was being brought to the notice of Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, as no action was being taken against the two lady agents," he added.