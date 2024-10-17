Chaos at district review meet in Gandhi Bhavan

Hyderabad: The city leaders indulged in heated arguments over the issue of the party's non-supportive cadre in Hyderabad during the PCC review meet on Thursday. K Keshava Rao, the Government Advisor and father of Mayor Gadwal Vijaylakshmi, sought apologies for the latter's ‘utterances’ during the meeting.

The city review meeting of the Pradesh Congress Committee chaired by its president B Mahesh Kumar Goud in the presence of AICC State Incharge Deepadas Munshi witnessed heated arguments between the leaders from the Secunderabad Parliamentary segment. The disagreement over the issue of cadre support during the party activities snowballed into an awkward situation where one of the key leaders ended up equating the clamour with ‘barking’ of dogs.

It all started when the Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy and Secunderabad based leader Adam Santosh indulged in heated arguments over cadre support. Srilatha had claimed that her segment does not have the cadre, which was strongly countered by Santosh.

Khairatabad corporator Vijaya Reddy, who jumped into the discussion, also questioned her claims, and the heated argument continued between the leaders. Losing her cool, the Mayor who was also present in the meeting, reportedly likened the situation to the barking of the dogs, causing others to direct their ire towards her.

Later, Mahesh Kumar expressed his angst over the way Mayor reacted during the meeting. He cautioned her to initiate action if this kind of behaviour is repeated. Later, KK reportedly sought apologies for his daughter’s attitude from the PCC president and AICC incharge.