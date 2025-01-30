Chaos at GHMC Council Meeting as BRS, Congress Members Clash

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) council meeting witnessed high drama as BRS members staged a protest against the Congress government, alleging that its promises were not being fulfilled. Holding placards, BRS corporators raised slogans and attempted to move towards the Mayor's podium, leading to tense moments in the session.

Congress members intervened to stop them, resulting in a heated exchange and a scuffle between both parties. The situation escalated as members from both sides engaged in pushing and shoving, disrupting the proceedings. The chaotic scenes highlighted the ongoing political tensions between the ruling Congress and opposition BRS in the city’s municipal governance.