Chided for using mobile phone, Class 7 girl immolates self in Hyderabad

A Class 7 girl set herself on fire after being chided by her uncle for using phone even after the online class here at Miyapur in Hyderabad and died on Friday.



Getting into details, the girl, a resident of Hanif Colony in Miyapur was pursuing Class 7 student in Gurukul school in Keesara. Nandini's father gave her a smartphone in the view of online classes, however, the girl was found to be chatting frequently with a relative. Her uncle who found her constantly using the phone chided her.

Depressed over it, the girl immolated herself which alerted the family and neighbours who doused the fire and shifted her to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) where she died while undergoing treatment.

The Miyapur police took up the investigation and registered a case. The body was sent for autopsy.