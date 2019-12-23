Trending :
Christmas gifts presented to poor at Baptist Church in Raghavendra Nagar

Highlights

Nacharam: GHMC co-option member Vidya Sravanthi and corporator Shanthi took part in pre-Christmas celebrations held at Baptist Church in Raghavendra Nagar on Monday. They cut cake and distributed Christmas gifts.

Vidya Sravanthi lauded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his gesture towards the poor. TRS leaders Saizen Shekar, Mallikarjun Goud, Katta Buchanna, Tagore, Anand Swamy, Shyam Sunder, John, Suresh and others were present.

