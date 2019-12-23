Christmas gifts presented to poor at Baptist Church in Raghavendra Nagar
Nacharam: GHMC co-option member Vidya Sravanthi and corporator Shanthi took part in pre-Christmas celebrations held at Baptist Church in Raghavendra Nagar on Monday. They cut cake and distributed Christmas gifts.
Vidya Sravanthi lauded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his gesture towards the poor. TRS leaders Saizen Shekar, Mallikarjun Goud, Katta Buchanna, Tagore, Anand Swamy, Shyam Sunder, John, Suresh and others were present.
23 Dec 2019 12:52 PM GMT