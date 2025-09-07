City bids adieu to Ganesha

Hyderabad: ‘GanpatiBappa Moriya’, ‘Ganesh Maharaj ki jai’ and other such endearing slogans hailing Lord Ganesha echoed across the city of Hyderabad on Saturday, with lakhs of devotees bidding adieu to the deity by immersing its idols amid tight security, after a smooth 'Shobha Yatra'. Legions of devotees converged on the streets to bid an emotional farewell to the idols of Lord Ganesha, not just the ones from their locality, but also those coming from other areas in a seemingly endless procession of tastefully decked-up vehicles.

Amidst the pulsating beat of drums (with DJs banned this year), shower of flowers and colours, devotees urged Lord Ganesha to come back next year. Many people assembled at Tank Bund to witness the immersion of the beloved and imposing 69-foot Khairatabad Bada Ganesh. Over 50,000 gigantic, large, medium, small idols of the elephant-headed God were immersed in Hussain Sagar and as well as other lakes and waterbodies, including artificial ones specifically created for the purpose, during the last day of ‘Nimajjanam’.

The processions from the city's most prominent pandals viz. at Khairatabad, Begum Bazar, Balapur, Lal Darwaza, and Secunderabad began with much fanfare.

The main Shobha Yatra passed through historic Charminar, MJ Market, via Abids, Basheerbagh to Tank Bund with lakhs of devotees participating directly or vicariously with gusto. The processions were led by dancers to the accompaniment of musical bands amidst the bursting of firecrackers.

The divine tunes during the processions were punctuated also by mundane tunes with some of the specially hired bands playing music to suit the festive mood.

Over one lakh devotees gathered at Tank Bund, most of them wanting to catch a glimpse of the immersion of the Khairtabad Ganesh and their other favourite idols. The famous Bada Ganesh of Khairtabad, a massive 69-foot idol, began its journey from Khairtabad to Hussain Sagar for immersion at 8 am.

The Shobha Yatra reached the lake and the idol was immersed at Bahubali Crane 4 at 1:30 pm.

Authorities had made special arrangements with heavy cranes for the transport and immersion of this and other giant idols.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with officials, conducted surprise inspections at Tank Bund.

Director-General of Police Dr Jitender, Police Commissioner CV Anand, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, District Collector Harichandana, Mayor Gadwal Vijaylakshmi and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, focused on security aspects, had an aerial view of the city.

The Old City’s main procession started from Balapur and proceeded via Charminar and Mozamjahi Market, where Ganesh idols from Balapur, Chandrayangutta, Lal Darwaza, Shalibanda, Begum Bazar, Goshamahal and other joined them.

The mammoth combined procession, which brought the entire city to a halt, is said to be the biggest gathering for immersion after the ones Mumbai and Pune.