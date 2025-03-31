City soaks in Ugadi festivities

Hyderabad: The city was filled with a festive spirit as various communities welcomed their New Year- Ugadi for Telugus, Gudi Padwa for Maharashtrians, and Cheti Chand for Sindhis- celebrating with joy and grandeur.

To mark the advent of the new beginning, people thronged various temples, including Birla Mandir and Hare Krishna Golden Temple, where special pujas were conducted and Panchangam reading (recitation of almanac) sessions were organised. Following the age-old practice Panchanaga Sravanam (recitation of almanac) sessions were organised at temples across the city.

The city’s markets brimmed with excitement as residents hurried to procure last-minute essentials for their festive gatherings. Rythu bazaars bustled with the demand for mango leaves, neem flowers, fruits, sugarcane, and other traditional essentials. Along with this residents decorated their homes with flowers, neem, and mango leaves. Families were seen engaged in preparing various delicacies including Ugadi Pachadi , without which the new year celebration is incomplete, a mixture that has different tastes, signifying that life is a mixture of happiness, sadness, anger, disgust, fear, and surprise were held to mark the auspicious occasion.

Later in the night, various cultural programmes were organised by Telugu and Maharashtrian communities including various Kavi Sammelanand , and the Marathi Dhol Tasha Group also performed. Apart from this, a grand event was organised at Shilparamam with several cultural programmes and also editor, astrologer and HOD of Telugu Department of Osmania University Professor Sagi Kamalakara Sharma explained briefly about Vishwavasu Nama samvastaram Panchangam.

According to folklore, pachadi signifies that life is a mixture of happiness, sadness, anger, disgust, fear, and surprise which should be accepted with equanimity throughout the year. The pachadi is not just a delicacy but also holds some value as a health supplement. Ugadi pachadi cools the body during the summer months. The drink fights infections, has anti-fungal properties and also acts as a cleansing and detox supplement for the body.