Civil rights groups demand ‘independent inquiry’ into Jainoor violence

Hyderabad: Civil rights groups are calling on the State government to establish an independent inquiry commission led by a retired High Court judge to investigate the recent violence in Jainoor.

Social activists from the 'fact-finding committee' disclosed details during a press briefing at the Somajiguda press club on Thursday. “Despite warnings, the police failed to take any preventive action.

Action should be initiated against the police officers for their failure to control the situation,” said S Q Masood, one of the activists. The committee also demanded that the government provide immediate compensation to those whose properties were damaged or destroyed during the violence and take swift measures for reconciliation between communities.