Close shave for many as blaze erupts in building

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a residential building in Kishan Bagh Crossroads in the Old City on Sunday early morning. The fire rapidly spread to the ground and upper floors creating panic among the locals. Upon receiving the information, the police, and fire brigade rushed to the spot to initiate rescue operations.

Following the swift spread of the fire, dense smoke enveloped the entire building. The residents, trapped and desperate, rushed towards the ground floor, struggling to navigate through the suffocating haze. Ultimately, they reached the balcony, and sought help.

The locals who spotted people trapped within the building quickly sprang into action, using ladders to reach them after breaking the windows, ensuring their safe escape.

Upon receiving the alert, the Kalapathar police and firefighters arrived promptly at the scene, successfully evacuating all residents from the building.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported. However, officials are still investigating to uncover the exact cause of the fire.

According to the fire officials, the firefighters faced significant challenges in managing the fire due to the absence of setbacks around the building, which restricted their movement during the emergency.

“We had to deploy as many as five fire brigades to tackle the situation. The building lacks essential fire safety measures and any setbacks that would facilitate our operations in such emergencies.

After considerable effort, we were finally able to bring the fire under control,” stated K Surender, Station Fire Officer at Chandulal Baradari.