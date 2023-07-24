CM does away with outdated VRA system in TS

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday decided to permanently abolish the rest of the VRA system, known by outdated names like Neerati, Maskuru and Lashkar, terming them as symbols of feudalism.

The CM said that the staff working as VRAs across the State will be regularised in supernumerary posts in the revenue department. The Chief Minister said that according to the recommendations of the sub-committee of ministers, the VRS are being adjusted in the departments like Municipal, Mission Bhagiratha, Irrigation and others and they were being made permanent as government employees.

The Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari to release the orders in this regard on Monday. The CM made it clear that the rulers have to take decisions according to the needs of the people in accordance with the changes in the process of social evolution, and it was the responsibility of the governments to provide job security as an alternative to the government employees who are working in professions that were disappearing from time to time.

The CM praised the self-sacrificing service of the VRAs who have been doing social service for generations. The CM has made it clear that in today’s changed situation, the profession of VRAs has become less important, they will be given supernumerary posts in the revenue department and they will be hired as government employees on a permanent basis. The CM said that the State government’s assistance to the village assistants (VRAs) who have been serving the society for generations was not only for their personal benefit, but it is considered as a service to the society.

The Chief Minister reiterated that his government thinks and takes decisions from a humane perspective for those who work for the welfare of the society with sacrifices and hard work from the grassroots level. He recalled that the salaries of the working groups who were already serving the society without asking anyone have increased their salaries and contributed to their welfare.

Meanwhile, the VRA JAC leaders thanked CM KCR stating that they were indebted to him for freeing them from the socially discriminatory duties that have been haunting them for generations, making them permanent as government employees and upholding their self-respect.

The Chief Minister said there were 20,555 VRAs working across the state. Among them were illiterates, who had passed seventh standard and tenth standard and few had studied only up to intermediate, some of them completed degree and then higher studies. “The government determines the job categories based on their educational qualification. We will replace them in the respective departments as per the rules,” said the CM.

The CM further said that those who have completed higher studies and were eligible for promotions will be filled in the corresponding posts. He directed Principal Secretary of Revenue Department Naveen Mittal to take action in this regard, finalize procedures and issue orders by Monday.

The CM has decided to provide government jobs to the successors of VRAs, who were above the age of 61 years under compassionate appointment basis. Similarly, the CM said that after June 2, 2014, government jobs will also be provided to the heirs of VRAs who died after 2 June 2014 while performing VRA duties due to any reason. Meanwhile, officials told the VRA JAC leaders that the details of the deceased VRA’s heirs and their educational qualifications should be collected soon.