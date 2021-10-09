CM KCR announces yet another new scheme

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday announced yet another new scheme of providing money to those who own land and want to construct houses.

The CM made the announcement in the Assembly during a discussion on 'Government Welfare Programmes in the State'. He said the government would soon launch the scheme, while pointing out that this was the TRS election promise and it was also in the manifesto.

The scheme was to start this year, but could not get started because of the Covid situation. Soon, it would be started, the CM asserted, adding that initially about 1,000-1,500 beneficiaries would be listed for the scheme from every constituency.

Taking a strong exception to comments made by the opposition leaders who said whether the CM was giving money from his pocket, KCR said people's court was the biggest court, and they have been supporting the TRS in a big way. "During the first term, we had a very low margin. In the second, people gave 88 seats. The party has won all the 33 district Zilla Parishad elections and 136 of the 140 municipalities. In Hyderabad, we are once again ruling with the support of our friendly party, the AIMIM," remarked KCR.

He said the State was number one in terms of revenue, capital expenditure. "When the State was separated, people from the other region said that we cannot rule. Now the situation is such that the per capita income of Telangana is double that of Andhra Pradesh. While the per capita income of AP is Rs 170,295, that of Telangana is Rs 227,632. The per capita income of the Centre is also lower than Telangana," he pointed out.

The CM said, "Telangana faced severe injustice during the rule of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. It was shocking to see Akbaruddin praising a person who was the reason for several injustices meted out to Telangana. It was during YSR's term, the Hazrat Hussain Shah Wali Dargah and Biyani Dargah lands were sold. The TRS activists, led by Mahmood Ali, staged a dharna for lands," the CM recalled.