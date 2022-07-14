CM KCR asks babus to go in for hydel generation in State

Hyderabad: Amid heavy rain, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed officials of the State Energy department to start hydel power generation where projects are receiving heavy inflows. He asked State TRANSCO and GENCO CMD Prabhakar Rao to take steps to supply uninterrupted power and also coal stocks to meet a month's requirement.

The department officials told the Chief Minister that 2,300 electric poles have been damaged and 1,600 were already restored. Repair works of damaged poles are in progress. TSSPDCL CMD Raghuma Reddy informed KCR that alternative arrangements are being made to supply power in areas where it has been disrupted due to heavy rain.

KCR held a high-level review on floods and heavy rain with top officials at Pragati Bhavan on Wednesday. He instructed them to continue rescue operations on a war footing in the wake of incessant rain and rivers and reservoirs receiving heavy inflows. The Chief Minister instructed special secretary, Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar, to take required safety measures in Nirmal and other flood-prone municipalities.

The CM asked Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashant Reddy to order repairs of damaged State and national highways. He directed the Chief Secretary, Irrigation officials, district collectors and SPs to ensure that there is no loss of lives and take suitable measures.

He reviewed crop situation and breach of water bodies with Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and Rythu Bandhu Samithi president P Rajeshwar Reddy. He instructed them to make available adequate seeds and fertilizers soon after the floods recede.

Special Chief Secretary Finance, Ramakrishna Rao, was asked to release required funds instantly to take up flood safety operations during heavy rain and floods. The Chief Secretary and the DGP have been instructed to take immediate measures in the wake of rain-related problems in the State. KCR appealed to people not to venture out of their homes.