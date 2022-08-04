CM KCR inaugurates Police Command Control Center in Hyderabad

Chief Minister KCR inaugurated the Integrated Police Command Control Center on Thursday. State Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Ministers, MLAs and senior police officers attended the programme. CP CV Anand couple has already performed special pooja in his chamber. During the inauguration ceremony, the Command Control Center (CCC) was beautifully renovated. On the other hand, police have made heavy security at CCC and imposed traffic restrictions from 11 am to 5 pm.

Adding state-of-the-art technology, a police command control center was built to monitor the entire city from a single location. Integrating all departments in the country, it was built in 18 floors at a cost of 600 crores. Construction has been done on an area of ​​7 acres and 6.42 lakh square feet with a height of the 83.5 meters.



The Hyderabad City Police Commissioner's office is located on the 18th floor of Tower A. A museum and gallery have been set up on the 14th and 15th floors. On the seventh floor, there are chambers for heads of key departments including Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and DGP. The entire Tower B has been allocated to the Technology Wing. A total of 5 towers (ABCDE) have been set up for the use of technology.



A Parking slot for 600 vehicle have been arranged around the building and a solar plant has been set up. All the CC cameras in the state have been linked to CCC. A single window system will be implemented without the need for people to travel to different places for work related to any department.