Live
- Namdhari FC pile up more misery for TRAU FC in battle of tailenders
- International Gita Mahotsav begins in Kurukshetra with Gita Aarti
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
- Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila clinch Mixed Doubles title at Odisha Masters 2023
- 9 killed, several injured in Nagpur explosives factory blast; probe ordered
- Veteran actor Tanuja hospitalised
Just In
CM offers govt job to former DSP and Telangana activist Nalini
Hyderabad: Former DSP Nalini Reddy, who sacrificed her top police job for the cause of Telangana during the second phase intensive Telangana movement,...
Hyderabad: Former DSP Nalini Reddy, who sacrificed her top police job for the cause of Telangana during the second phase intensive Telangana movement, is likely to get her job soon. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy decided to induct Nalini into the government services and instructed the officials to find out the ways for the same.
The CM ordered the Chief Secretary and DGP to take necessary measures to join Nalini in the services if she is interested. The CM suggested to the officials that Nalini would be given a post in another department if the guidelines in the police department were not permitted to reinstate her in the police services.
He reminded that many people resigned from their jobs contested the elections and rejoined the services after they lost elections.
“Why should there be objections to Nalini who sacrificed her job to achieve the Telangana State? Injustice should not be meted out to Nalini when the leaders got the posts after resignations for Telangana State,” said Revanth.