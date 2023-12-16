  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

CM offers govt job to former DSP and Telangana activist Nalini

CM offers govt job to former DSP and Telangana activist Nalini
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Former DSP Nalini Reddy, who sacrificed her top police job for the cause of Telangana during the second phase intensive Telangana movement,...

Hyderabad: Former DSP Nalini Reddy, who sacrificed her top police job for the cause of Telangana during the second phase intensive Telangana movement, is likely to get her job soon. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy decided to induct Nalini into the government services and instructed the officials to find out the ways for the same.

The CM ordered the Chief Secretary and DGP to take necessary measures to join Nalini in the services if she is interested. The CM suggested to the officials that Nalini would be given a post in another department if the guidelines in the police department were not permitted to reinstate her in the police services.

He reminded that many people resigned from their jobs contested the elections and rejoined the services after they lost elections.

“Why should there be objections to Nalini who sacrificed her job to achieve the Telangana State? Injustice should not be meted out to Nalini when the leaders got the posts after resignations for Telangana State,” said Revanth.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X