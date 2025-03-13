CM plans to hold meetings with MLAs post Budget sessions

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy decided to hold a series of ‘lunch meetings’ with MLAs, MLCs and MPs of different districts to discuss local issues, within days after the budget session.

During the CLP meeting in Assembly premises on Wednesday, the CM stressed the need for improved coordination between public representatives at local level in resolving key issues. Towards debunking the ‘untruth’ that the Ministers were getting maximum share of funds from the budget, he reassured that this budget session would prove this notion wrong, as all the party MLAs would equally receive the funds for constituency development.

The CM underscored the need for fiercely countering the narrative set by the Opposition through all possible means, including utilisation of social media. The CM held that victory in the next Assembly elections would only be possible with coordinated efforts of the legislators. He felt that getting the people’s mandate for the second consecutive term is a massive challenge, which can only be overcome with proper teamwork and efforts.