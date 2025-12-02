CM prods babus to maintain quality standards in Medaram devpt works

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed the officials to maintain quality standards strictly in the Medaram development works. The authorities including engineers were ordered to conduct regular field visits and monitor works directly ahead of the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara in January next year.

At a review of the Medaram works, the Chief minister warned that strict action will be initiated against the officials who found neglect of their assigned duties. Revanth Reddy gave specific instructions on the development of road network, stone works, installation of electricity poles, routes for the movement of devotees around the sacred platforms (Gaddelu) and waiting places for the devotees.

During the powerpoint presentation on the progress of the works, the chief minister suggested precautions to be taken in several areas. The CM stressed that R&B, Electricity Department, Endowment, Forest Department, and Sthapathi Shivanagi Reddy should work in coordination for the speedy completion of the works.

Tribal culture, their tradition and customs should also be accorded priority in the development of the Medaram, the Chief Minister said, instructing the officials to complete the works within the stipulated time.