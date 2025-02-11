CM Revanth for stringent action against priest attackers

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday instructed the Cyberabad Police Commissioner to take stringent action against the perpetrators who had attacked the Chilkur Balaji Temple head priest CS Rangarajan.

The Chief Minister had a telephonic conversation with the Chilkur Head Priest on Monday. Chevella MLA K Yadaiah made the priest to talk to the Chief Minister on the phone. The CM said, “I have instructed the police department. You need not worry. I will take stringent action. I told my MLA also. I have given instructions to the Commissioner and he will take action. No need to take any pressure.”

Revanth Reddy recalled that he along with senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh had visited the temple before elections. “I will find time and come to the temple. If there is any issue, the government will be totally supporting you,” said Revanth Reddy.

Rangarajan said that the incident was a shock for him. He said, “It took lot of time to come to my senses. I had to recover and the police have taken it up excellently.”

Meanwhile, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha condemned the attack on Rangarajan. “I strongly condemn the attack on Rangarajan. Violence in the name of ‘Rama Rajya’ goes against Lord Ram's principles,” said Surekha.