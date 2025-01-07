CM Revanth opens to public six-lane Aramghar-Zoo Park flyover

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has proposed that the newly opened Aramghar Zoo Park flyover, the second largest of its kind in the city, be named in honour of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

Inaugurating the most awaited flyover in the Old City, the Chief Minister also announced that the foundation stone of Osmania General Hospital will be laid soon at Goshamahal Stadium. He said that this is not an old city but the original city and original Hyderabad. The government will take up various infrastructure projects in the southern part of the city, including the construction of a cable bridge over Mir Alam Tank, and develop it as the most attractive tourist spot. He said, “The government is ready to provide funds for development, and the responsibility of completing the work lies with the public representatives.”

Moreover, he said that the Metro expansion and Musi rejuvenation project are meant for the development of Hyderabad city. He mentioned that he has requested Prime Minister Modi to allocate funds for the development of Hyderabad. He emphasised that political discussions will take place during the election period. He asserted that there will be no compromise when it comes to development. He also stated his intention to collaborate with MIM on the development of the Old City. The CM said that he will hold meeting with AIMIM leaders in Secretariat for the development of ‘original city’. “I have highlighted the importance of the Regional Ring Road to the Prime Minister. This project will attract significant investment to the State,” he added.

The new flyover, which spans 4.04 kilometres, is Hyderabad’s second largest after the 11 km PVNR Expressway with six lanes and 119 pillars, costing Rs 799.74 crore. It is expected to resolve significant traffic issues, particularly for commuters travelling between Aramghar and Old City areas. The project is designed to ease congestion in some of the city’s busiest neighbourhoods, including Aramghar, Shastripur, Kalapattar, Darul Uloom, Shivarampally, and Hasannagar, as well as areas connected to the Old City.

Officials said with the completion of the Aramgarh–Zoo Park flyover, works on as many as five flyovers and road overbridges under the SRDP in different parts of the city are at different stages of construction. Of the 42 projects proposed under SRDP, 37 have been completed.

AIMIM floor leader and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi highlighted that the original design of the flyover was intended to connect Puranapul and Aramgarh. However, the project has since been split into two separate sections—one from Puranapul to Bahadurpura and another from the zoo to Aramgarh. He urged the Chief Minister to prioritise the completion of these two flyovers to ensure a smoother experience for commuters.

Akbar expressed that while some parties said to transform the city into a version of Istanbul and others suggested a Singaporean model, the true desire is not for either of these cities. Instead, the focus should be on completing the Charminar Pedestrian Project, which attracts over 25,000 to 30,000 visitors daily, including tourists to historic Charminar and Lad Bazar. He also highlighted the need for improved parking facilities near historic sites, stating, “I have requested the establishment of a parking complex at the Charminar bus stop and another close to Khilwat Palace.”

Akbar emphasised the urgent need to expedite the development projects for Mir Alam Mandi, Murgi Chowk, and Mir Alam Tank. He urged the Chief Minister to broaden the State tourism policy to encompass not only temples but also dargahs, churches, gurudwaras, Parsi religious sites, and tombs, ensuring a more inclusive approach to tourism.