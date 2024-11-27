CM’s big-ticket projects to turn city into hub of development

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city is set to emerge as a future hub for development with a 2050 master vision. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has paid a special focus for the development of Greater Hyderabad, and projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore have already been taken up during his first year in office.

Expansion of elevated corridors, metro rail, roads, and transport facilities to cope with traffic congestion was being given top priority. In line with the increasing population and expansion of the city, necessary plans have been made for the development of the city with the 2050 Master Plan. According to the officials, an elevated corridor would be constructed on Rajiv Road near Alwal in Secunderabad at a cost of Rs 2,232 crore. The foundation stone was laid for the construction of a double-decker elevated corridor on the Hyderabad-Nagpur National Highway at a cost of Rs 1,580 crore. This would help regulate traffic congestion in the city.

The CM has visited Delhi several times and had talks with the Centre to transfer the defence lands to the State government, which were the main obstacle for the construction of these corridors and the Mehdipatnam Skywalk.

The new government was able to complete the acquisition process of these lands, which had been pending for the past ten years, within three months of assuming power.

The CM focused special attention on the revival of the Musi River, which has become a dirty waterhole in Hyderabad. Proposals have been made to revive the twin reservoirs of the city, Himayat Sagar and Usman Sagar.

39 STPs are being set up to treat the dirty water entering the Musi River. A multi-purpose project has been designed to divert another 20 TMC of Godavari water from Yellampally to Hyderabad for drinking water and to provide clean water flow in Musi, the official said.

The government aims to make Bapu Ghat a wonderland like nowhere else in the country. An international-level Gandhi Ideology Centre will be established there.

A four-lane bridge is being constructed near Mir Alam Lake at an estimated cost of about Rs 360 crore.

The Cabinet approved the second phase of the Metro Rail project at a cost of Rs 24,237 crore. In addition to the existing 69 km, in phase 2, a 76.4 km metro extension would be undertaken to encompass the Old City up to the airport. The second phase will include the expansion of the metro from Nagole to Shamshabad, from Rayadurg to Kokapet, from MGBS to Chandrayangutta, from Miyapur to Patancheru, and from LB Nagar to Hayatnagar.

As part of the Hyderabad City Innovation and Transformative Infrastructure (HCITI) project, proposals were prepared for the construction of roads within the GHMC limits at a cost of about Rs 8,996 crore.

The construction of flood water canals has been undertaken with an estimate of Rs 596.2 crore. CM Revanth Reddy has taken a special initiative to solve the problem of water stagnation and traffic congestion during the rainy season.

The State government is ready to set up a future city on about 30 thousand acres in Hyderabad. The foundation stone of the Young India Skills University has been laid. A Sports University will be established soon. Along with the Pharma City, it is being developed as a power hub for the AI City, software, life sciences, and healthcare technology industries.