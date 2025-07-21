Colourful Bonalu lights up Old City

Hyderabad: The annual Bonalu festival, symbolising the culture of Telangana, was celebrated with traditional fervor and gaiety in the city on Sunday. Women devout took Bonam barefooted to Mahankali temples - Sri Akkanna Maddanna Mahankali temple in Haribowli, Darbar Maisamma in Karwan, Mahankali temple in Amberpet and other Mahankali temples in the city. Besides, lakhs of devotees along with many political leaders flocked to the temples having darshan of the deity. Every corner of Hyderabad city, especially the Old City resonated as the people were immersed in the Bonalu celebrations. On the last Sunday of Ashadam masam, the city was decked up in traditional attires and made a beeline to the temples and are offering Bonam to the Goddess Mahankali.

Women dressed up in the traditional wear and teenage girls adorned half-sarees and jewels carrying Bonam containing cooked rice, jaggery, curd and neem leaves on their heads queued up at the temples.

Some women faced a spell of trance where they danced with the balancing pots to the rhythmic beats made by drums in honour of the Goddess on the occasion.

Declared as the state festival after the creation of Telangana state in 2014, Bonalu is being celebrated on a large scale with pomp and gaiety. The festival which started on June 29 from Golconda Fort ended with Bonalu in the Old City and other parts of the city on Sunday. The famous Sri Simhavahini Temple at Lal Darwaza in the Old City was the major attraction for the devotees, as all the VIPs attended the Bonalu in the temple.

On the occasion of 117th year of Bonalu at the historic Lal Darwaza temple, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Vakati Srihari and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi offered ‘Bangaru Bonam’ to the deity on behalf of the state government at Simhavahini Mahankali temple at Lal Darwaza.

The committee members of Sri Simhavahini Mahankali temple in Lal Darwaza, Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple and Bangaru Maisamma temple in Hairbowli, Sri Muthyalamma temple at Bela, Sri Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar, Sri Darbar Maisamma temple in Karwan made special arrangements for the convenience of the devotees.

It is believed that the festival was first celebrated over 150 years ago following a major cholera outbreak. People believed that the epidemic was due to the anger of Mahankali and began offering Bonalu to placate her.

During the celebrations, special queues were arranged for women, who were carrying Bonam for hassle-free darshan. Police diverted vehicular traffic at several points to ensure smooth conduct of the festivities.

Former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, BJP MP K Laxman, MLA D Nagender, BRS MLC K Kavitha, BJP leader Madhavi Latha, Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman BR Naidu were among the prominent personalities who offered prayers at Mahankali temples in different parts of the city.

The state government has allocated Rs 20 crore for the grand conduct of Bonalu festivities across the twin cities. Financial support was extended to 2,783 temples in the form of direct cheques.

To ensure the safety and comfort of all devotees, temple authorities have implemented extensive arrangements. The Hyderabad city police have established a robust security presence, deploying approximately 2,500 officers to oversee the celebrations. CCTV cameras have been installed throughout the area to monitor the ongoing events, and both city and district police have joined forces in security efforts.

Teams of the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, Rapid Action Force, City Armed Reserve, Quick Reaction Teams, Bomb Detection and Disposal teams, SHE Teams and local civil police were deployed. Police pickets were posted at all sensitive points and religious places and patrolling continued. The two-day festivities will conclude on Monday with 'Rangam', the oracle prediction at Akkanna Madanna temple.