Commissioner CV Anand urges dedication as 747 SCTPCs take oath

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand has emphasised the Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constables (SCTPCs) to work with unwavering dedication, obey the constitution, work honestly, and fulfill their duty to protect the lives of people.

He addressed SCTPCs during the passing-out parade (Dikshant parade) at City AR Parade Grounds, Petlaburj, on Thursday. Rakshita Krishna Murthy, DCP CAR HQRS, Hyderabad, administered the oath to 747 SCTPCs.

Anand received a salute from the parade and presented mementos to the trainees who excelled in indoor, outdoor, all-rounder, and firing events. He congratulated the cadets who passed out.

Addressing the trainees, he said, “Policing is sacred; a society cannot function without police working even for a single day. Police officers are constantly working for society; they should definitely have the support of families.” He advised them to avoid bad habits and develop patience and a strong work ethic, emphasising that these qualities are essential for a smooth and obstacle-free career in service.

He asked the trainees to maintain physical fitness, and added, “I am around 75-76 kg in my 33 years of service; my fitness is also the same.”

He mentioned that even at the IPS level, salaries are limited and will gradually increase with service. He advised against indulging in corruption and stressed the importance of bringing a good reputation to the department through honest service. Highlighting technological advancements like artificial intelligence, he encouraged continuous learning to stay updated. He also cautioned that every action should be well thought out, as it could impact the department’s image.

The SCTPCs belonging to districts have undergone nine-month basic induction training at the City Police Training Centre, Petlaburj, Metro Barrack Learning Centres Begumpet, and Goshamahal. There were indoor classes on BNS and BSA, BNSS and SPL, and local law, law and order, crime and investigation, intelligence and internal security, personality development, and police administration and documentation. During outdoor sessions, the cadets were trained in yoga, meditation, squad, lathi, arms, parade, traffic drills, weapon tactics and firing, base camp and field craft.