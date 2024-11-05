Live
Just In
Community appeals for Yadav to be included after name in caste census
Hyderabad: The Telangana Yadava Vidyawantula Vedika has appealed to the State government to add ‘Yadav’ at the end of the name of Yadavs’ in the caste census that is being conducted by the government.
The president of Vedika, Chalakani Venkat Yadav, said although Yadavs have the largest population in the State, they were politically, economically, educationally, and socially backward, and they were subjected to severe injustice by underestimating their population. “In view of the commencement of the census survey from November 6, adding ‘Yadav’ at the end of the name of the Yadav castes in the caste column of the form number 7, the population of Yadavs will be clarified scientifically,” he said.
The Vedika president requested the commission to give proper instructions to the staff to write ‘Yadav’ at the end of the name and add ‘Yadav’ without including ‘Golla’ and other sub-castes in the caste column.