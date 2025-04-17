Commuters seek train stops at Malkajgiri, Dayanand Ngr stns

Hyderabad: In the midst of redevelopment at several railway stations including at Secunderabad railway station and at a few more stations across the city, the railways has recently decided to discontinue the halt of Satavahana Express and few more express trains at Moulali, causing inconvenience to the passengers. A few passengers urged for stoppage of few services at Malkajgiri and Dayanand Nagar East stations.

According to the sources, from April 15, train 12713/14 Satavahana Express has been diverted to Kacheguda and the train is passing through Malkajgiri without any stoppage, as earlier it used to halt at Moulali. Due to this, it’s causing hardship for passengers as they have to travel till Kacheguda or Charlapalli for boarding and de-boarding. Similarly,the diversion of Krishna Express recently from Secunderabad to Charlapalli is giving hardship for the residents to reach the station.

The Train Travellers Association on Wednesday submitted a representation and urged for stoppages of train –no- 12713/14 at Malkajgiri and train no 17405/06 at Dayanand Nagar East and also change of terminal of 17023/24 from Tungabhadra to Bolarum. Members pointed out that they were recently notified that about 60 trains were diverted or re-routed without touching Secunderabad station for smooth development works.They said it would better if railways come up with halting a few express trains at Malkajgiri andDayanand Nagar after completing the construction works for convenience of the passengers.

Noor, general secretary,Suburban Train & Bus Travellers Association, said, “As it is understood that railways is diverting trains and changing terminals from Secunderabad Railway Station to other stations, it will be better if SCR introducesa few MMTS trains from Charlapalli to all corners of twin cities, so that passengers can reach the stations easily.”