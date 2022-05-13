Complete works before monsoon in Old City: Zonal commissioner Ashok Samrat

Hyderabad: As the city is receiving unexpected rain and although the monsoon is more than month away, the GHMC Charminar (south) zone has directed its officers to complete the pending works before the season, specially in the Old City.

A coordination meeting was held by GHMC Charminar Zonal commissioner Ashok Samrat with officials. He briefed the concerned officers on various works, including nala development, repairs, de-silting, roads, town planning and greenery. "We must complete the ongoing works in the zone, particularly in the Old City flooding areas at earliest," he stressed.

Samrat said measures should also be taken in case of flooding and problems arising in nala catchment areas during the monsoon. He asked officers to complete works to prevent water-logging. The ZC advised the town planning officials to carry out the work within their jurisdiction without any delay. Deputy Commissioners of Malakpet, Santoshnagar, Chandrayanagutta, Charminar, Falaknuma and Rajendranagar, Urban Biodiversity Deputy Director Rama Raju, Town Planning CP Mallikarjun attended the meeting.